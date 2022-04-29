RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Martin Atkinson and Jon Moss set to retire at the end of the season

Two of the most popular referees in English football are set to join Mike Dean in retiring at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Jonathan Moss and Martin Atkinson will join Mike Dean in retirement at the end of the season
According to latest reports from The Sun, Premier league referees Jonathan Moss and Martin Atkinson are set to retire at the end of the season.

Jonathan Moss
Jonathan Moss Twitter

The experienced duo, are moving up with new senior roles within the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

51-year-old Atkinson, took charge of his first Premier League game in 2005 and went on to referee at the 2011 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Stoke City.

Martin Atkinson
Martin Atkinson Twitter

The Yorkshire native also famously abandoned an Euro 2016 qualifying match between Serbia and Albania following crowd disturbances, which eventually saw a drone flown onto the pitch.

Moss who is also 51-year-old, was a former Physical Education teacher who taught veteran Liverpool midfielder James Milner, and also sent him off in a match three years ago.

Jonn Moss
Jonn Moss Twitter

Moss was appointed to the Premier League in 2010 but his first match was postponed due to snow and eventually took charge of a top-flight game until the following year.

The news of the duo's retirement comes after Mike Dean's - who is also set to hang up his whistle at the end of the season but is likely to continue as a full-time VAR official.

Mike Dean
Mike Dean ece-auto-gen

The 53-year-old has been a Premier league match official since 2000, and has gone on to referee over 550 matches.

Dean holds the Premier league record of the most Red cards issued in the league - 114, which is more than any one else.

Dean also holds the league record for the most yellow cards shown having issued out over 2,000 cards in total as well as awarding a Premier league record of 184 penalties.

Jonathan Moss will next be in action to officiate the crucial clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at White Hart Lane on Sunday, May 1, 2022 and would be the fourth official for Watford vs Burnley on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

While Mike Dean will be the VAR official for Saturday, April 30th's lunch time kick-off between Newcastle and Liverpool and will also take charge of the match at the London stadium on Sunday, May 1, 2022, when West Ham play hosts to top four contenders - Arsenal.

