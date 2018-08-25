Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record


Football Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record

Josef Martinez made history Friday by setting the Major League Soccer single season record for goals, netting the game winner as the Atlanta United defeated Orlando City 2-1.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Josef Martinez of Atlanta United now has the most goals ever scored in a single season to go with his record of most hat tricks in league history play

Josef Martinez of Atlanta United now has the most goals ever scored in a single season to go with his record of most hat tricks in league history

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Josef Martinez made history Friday by setting the Major League Soccer single season record for goals, netting the game winner as the Atlanta United defeated Orlando City 2-1.

Martinez notched his 28th of the season in the 74th minute at Orlando City Stadium.

"I'm happy with where we came to play. I'm very happy because like I said last week, 'If I reached 28 I would be very happy, happier than ever.'

"I'm happy to get the record and the three points," he said.

Martinez's marker wasn't the only huge strike of the evening, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to within just one goal of the magic 500 milestone as the LA Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw with LAFC.

Martinez's milestone goal was a thing of beauty as he zig-zagged his way through the Orlando defense before chipping it over the fallen goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Venezuela's Martinez surpassed Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014) and now has the most goals ever scored in a single season to go with his record of most hat tricks in league history.

Martinez said he's glad he doesn't have to go into games thinking about breaking the record anymore.

"It is a big relief for me," said Martinez. "When I went into the locker room the guys were making jokes about it and now I can make jokes back to them."

The goal, his 47th in 46 career regular-season MLS games rounded out the scoring for Atlanta.

But Martinez isn't done yet, as there are still eight games left in the season and more records to break.

Elsewhere on Friday, Ibrahimovic scored his 499th career goal on a nifty tap outside the six-yard box in the 15th minute for the Galaxy.

The play went to video review because it appeared LAFC defender Danilo Silva might have cleared the ball off the goal line in time but the officials ruled in Ibrahimovic's favor.

Minutes later, Ibrahimovic almost reached the 500-goal milestone when he hit the left goal post on a hard strike from 25 yards out at StubHub Center stadium.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven Football Brazil's tainted former soccer chiefs enjoy safe haven
Ghana Premier League: Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash Ghana Premier League Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash
Football: Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac Football Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac
Football: Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship Football Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship
Football: Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws Football Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws
Football: Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching Football Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
8 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians...bullet
9 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
10 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a controversial penalty at the second attempt in a 3-1 home win over Hoffenheim
Football Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start
Fekir made his first appearance of the season as a substitute
Football Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg
Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win
Football Japan win first women's world under-20 title
Arsene Wenger, pictured May 2018, signed George Weah when the now-Liberian president was 22 and has been praised for the "development of the youth in Africa" throughout his coaching career
Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy