Martinez sets MLS single-season scoring record

Josef Martinez made history Friday by setting the Major League Soccer single season record for goals, netting the game winner as the Atlanta United defeated Orlando City 2-1.

Martinez notched his 28th of the season in the 74th minute at Orlando City Stadium.

"I'm happy with where we came to play. I'm very happy because like I said last week, 'If I reached 28 I would be very happy, happier than ever.'

"I'm happy to get the record and the three points," he said.

Martinez's marker wasn't the only huge strike of the evening, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to within just one goal of the magic 500 milestone as the LA Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw with LAFC.

Martinez's milestone goal was a thing of beauty as he zig-zagged his way through the Orlando defense before chipping it over the fallen goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Venezuela's Martinez surpassed Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014) and now has the most goals ever scored in a single season to go with his record of most hat tricks in league history.

Martinez said he's glad he doesn't have to go into games thinking about breaking the record anymore.

"It is a big relief for me," said Martinez. "When I went into the locker room the guys were making jokes about it and now I can make jokes back to them."

The goal, his 47th in 46 career regular-season MLS games rounded out the scoring for Atlanta.

But Martinez isn't done yet, as there are still eight games left in the season and more records to break.

Elsewhere on Friday, Ibrahimovic scored his 499th career goal on a nifty tap outside the six-yard box in the 15th minute for the Galaxy.

The play went to video review because it appeared LAFC defender Danilo Silva might have cleared the ball off the goal line in time but the officials ruled in Ibrahimovic's favor.

Minutes later, Ibrahimovic almost reached the 500-goal milestone when he hit the left goal post on a hard strike from 25 yards out at StubHub Center stadium.