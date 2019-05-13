Football legend Samuel Kuffour; and over 100 Mastercard customers gathered at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra, to feel closer to the UEFA Champions League action and enjoy Africa’s most loved sport together.

At the premium star-studded event, guests and sports aficionados pitched their tents with opposing teams, predicting outcomes and cheering as the match progressed.

After an eventful play, reactions were split as Tottenham emerged winners of the semi-finals set with a 3-2 lead score.

Samuel Kuffour, Ghanaian professional football icon and bronze medalist at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, who played for Bayern Munich for over a decade, expressed his surprise at the outcome of the game. He said: “Both teams played valiantly but I had pegged Ajax for the win based on their first half performance and lead so it was both an exciting and nerve-wracking game to watch.”

Ghanaian Reggae sensation, Stonebwoy, thrilled the audience with his hit songs at the end of the match.

Mastercard will be hosting more customers in Nigeria for the finals match of the UEFA Champion’s league, Europe’s most prestigious football competition; as Tottenham and Liverpool battle for the coveted trophy in perhaps the most anticipated football match pairing of the year.

Mastercard has been a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, since 1994.