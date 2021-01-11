Below are all the results and scorers on matchday 8

Sunday 10th January, 2021

ElminaSharks 1-1 HeartsOfOakGH

Scorer: James Bissue 20’/Victor Aidoo 64’

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Inter Allies

Scorers: Paul Agyei Attah 13

Eleven Wonders 3-1 Karela United

Scorers: Tetteh Nortey 24, Nana Kobina Osoh 79' George Osei Amponsah 92/ Diewisie Taylor 72

Bechem United 1-1 King Faisal

Scorers: Moro Salifu 42/Kwame Peprah 48

Great Olympics 1-2 AshantiGold SC

Scorers: Gladson Awako 14/Amos Addai 45+2, Yaw Annor 47

Dreams FC 2-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Scorer: Percius Boah 76, 89

Saturday 9th January, 2021

Medeama SC 2-1 Aduana Stars

Scorers: Isaac Boateng Agyenim 16’ 73’/Bright Adjei 26’

Friday 8th January, 2021

Legon Cities 1-0 WAFA SC

Scorer: Joseph Adjei pen 47

Monday 11th January, 2021

Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals

Below is the match report of the topliner between Gt. Olympics and Hearts of Oak

Ashanti Gold have defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-2 on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to secure their first away win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Miners fought from a goal down to beat the 'Wonder Club' on matchday eight of the GPL.

Gladson Awako broke the deadlock before Amos Addai and Yaw Annor scored in each half to turn the tide in favour of the visitors.

Ashanti Gold dominated the early exchanges of the game and should have scored twice in the process, but their attackers fluffed them.

The worst culprits were Isaac Opoku Agyemang and Hans Kwofie.

Against the run of play, Great Olympics recorded the opener in the 14th minute. Gladson Awako picked a pass and unexpected shot the ball into the blind side of the goalkeeper to register one of the best goals in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Ashanti Gold came into the game and got the equaliser on the stroke of half time. Isaac Opoku Agyemang outwitted his markers and fetched Amos Addai, who connected the ball home with his weaker left foot.

Addai got injured in the process and was replaced by Yaw Annor. The former Bechem United winger scored with his first goal attempt- Once again Opoku Agyemang gave the assist.

The hosts came close to getting the equaliser when Samuel Ashi-Quaye was brought down in the box by Eric Esso, but the referee ignored the shout for a penalty.

The win is Ashanti Gold’s first on the road, while it is Gt. Olympics first home defeat this season.