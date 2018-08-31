Mathew Amoah named coach of NAC Breda U-19 team

news

Former Ghana international Mathew Amoah has been appointed as a coach for one of the youth teams on Dutch side NAC Breda.

Reports in the local media suggest Amoah was appointed to the role on Wednesday after gaining the trust of the club’s hierarchy.

The 37-year-old has been working with NAC Breda’s U-19 side in recent weeks, but has now been officially handed the role.

He is expected to begin work on Saturday, 1st September 2018, with his main task being grooming the attackers of the club’s youth team.

Amoah was one of Ghana’s key players in the mid-2000s as the West African country qualified for a maiden World Cup in 2006.

The ex-striker formed a formidable partnership with Asamoah Gyan, as the pair led Ghana in a dominant period on the African continent.

Having played for NAC Breda during his early years, the ex-Black Stars forward used to share the same dressing room current youth coach of the club, Tim Gilissen.

In 128 games for NAC Breda, Amoah scored an impressive 56 games, with his goals heloing the club to once finish in the top three of the Dutch league.

In addition to his role with the clubs U-19s, Amoah is also undertaking courses with the Dutch football federation, KNVB, in order to come out as a fully-qualified youth coach.