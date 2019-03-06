The Argentine who couldn’t control his emotions after his side Tottenham suffered a 2-1 defeat against Burnley confronted referee Mike Dean.

"Mauricio Pochettino has been fined 10,000 pounds and will serve a two-match touchline ban following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing," the FA said in a statement.

"The Tottenham manager accepted an improper conduct charge from the FA, which resulted from his language and/or behaviour – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area."

The ban means the 47-year-old will not be in the dugout for Tottenham's league trips to Southampton on Saturday and Liverpool on March 31.