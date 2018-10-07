Pulse.com.gh logo
Maurizio Sarri is obsessed by his superstitions


Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitions

Jorginho has revealed that Maurizio Sarri has several superstitions as manager

play Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho admits manager Maurizio Sarri is obsessed by his superstitions!

Jorginho has revealed that Maurizio Sarri has several superstitions as manager, which include not touching the ball when it goes out for a throw-in.

The 26-year-old has built a stron g relationship with the Blues manager after playing under Sarri for three years at Napoli before following him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Jorginho (left) followed Sarri to the Premier League from Napoli in July for £57million

 

Jorginho has showed his worth since making the switch from the Serie A after marshalling the midfield for Chelsea along with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante.

"We can be here until tomorrow talking about the manager's superstitions," Jorginho told The Times.

