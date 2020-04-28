The 26-year-old has been heavily linked to several English clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

It is understood Arsenal have already tabled down 50 million euros to meet the buyout clause of the Partey.

READ MORE: Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo left out of Coach J.E Sarpong's all-time GPL XI

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has also recommended Thomas Partey to his former side.

But Atletico Madrid who are keen on keeping the midfield enforcer have also offered 130,000 euros a week as wages.

However, Maxwell Konadu has also thrown his weight behind Partey urging him to seek new adventure in England

“it is time to move” as speculation continues to swirl around the Atletico Madrid midfielder’s future.

Thomas Partey has been Atletico Madrid best performer in midfield this season. He has made 23 appearances, with two coming by way of substitution and scoring two in the process.

The 26-year-old topped the La Liga dribbling charts prior to the Covid-19 suspension, incredibly competing 81.8% of his intended take-ons which betters Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.