Mbappe 'focused' on PSG amid Real Madrid rumours - Pochettino

"This is something we are accustomed to at the top level, when we talk about big clubs and great players like Kylian, there are always rumours," Pochettino told reporters in a press conference on Friday.

"The most important thing is that Kylian is at peace and is focused on helping the team to achieve its objectives.

"He is so mature despite his youth and both he and the club are focused on trying to reach an agreement so that Kylian stays here for a long time.

"That is what the club wants. We can't control everything that happens outside the club but all that stuff has no impact on the team."

Mbappe, 22, scored twice as PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-2 away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.