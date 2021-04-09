RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe 'focused' on PSG amid Real Madrid rumours - Pochettino

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kylian Mbappe is not distracted by rumours of a possible move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Friday.

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG in 2022

AFP

The France World Cup-winning superstar has long been linked with an eventual move to Madrid, who courted him as a teenager before he signed for first club Monaco.

Recommended articles

His current contract with PSG is due to expire at the end of next season.

The player and PSG are in talks over a possible extension, but Spanish television station Cuatro this week claimed Mbappe wants to move to Real and has decided not to sign a new deal in Paris.

The story was denied by sources close to Mbappe, who spoke to French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"This is something we are accustomed to at the top level, when we talk about big clubs and great players like Kylian, there are always rumours," Pochettino told reporters in a press conference on Friday.

"The most important thing is that Kylian is at peace and is focused on helping the team to achieve its objectives.

"He is so mature despite his youth and both he and the club are focused on trying to reach an agreement so that Kylian stays here for a long time.

"That is what the club wants. We can't control everything that happens outside the club but all that stuff has no impact on the team."

Mbappe, 22, scored twice as PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-2 away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

The sides meet again in the return leg next Tuesday.

Before that PSG travel to Strasbourg on Saturday in a key game in the Ligue 1 title race.

Mbappe is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals from 26 appearances.

eba-pve/jed/bde/as/td

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Woman's children turn "abnormal" after eating their dead father’s head unknowingly (video)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty