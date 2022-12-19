ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Izuchukwu Akawor

The 'new GOAT' as he is now fondly called has threatened everyone following that defeat to Argentina in Qatar.

A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.
A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence after the heartbreak from the FIFA World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mbappe and France missed the chance to make history by becoming only the third team to ever win the World Cup back-to-back following the 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Argentina at Lusail on Sunday.

The 23-year-old scored a remarkable hat-trick in that encounter but it was not enough to stop Messi and La Albiceleste from glory in Qatar after the game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Messi scored two goals with Angel Di Maria also on the scoresheet for Argentina in the encounter before the final was decided via penalty as Argentina held their nerves to emerge as new champions.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe delivered an all-time World Cup final AFP

Hours after the painful defeat in Qatar, the PSG star has broken his silence.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

Mbappe, who finished as the top scorer in Qatar with eight goals, took to his social media account to react as he made a solemn pledge.

"We will return," he posted on his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

The 2018 World Cup winner almost singlehandedly dragged France to the finish line against a highly inspired Messi-led Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe with his golden boot.
Kylian Mbappe with his golden boot. AFP

However, despite being in his best form, it was not good enough to land France a third World Cup title.

For Mbappe, though, while Argentina went home with the coveted crown, the PSG man won many hearts with his performance.

His hat-trick saw him become the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

The goals also helped him finish as the top scorer and winner of the Golden boot with eight goals, one more than Messi.

Mbappe is the first player to score a hat-trick in the final of the World Cup since 1966.
Mbappe is the first player to score a hat-trick in the final of the World Cup since 1966. AFP

Mbappe is also the first player to score eight goals in a single World Cup campaign since Ronaldo Nazario de Lima achieved the feat with Brazil in 2002

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 4 Black Stars FIFA World Cup moments in 2022

    4 Black Stars FIFA World Cup moments in 2022

  • Nigerians react on social media following Davido's World Cup performance

    QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

  • A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.

    Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Michael Essien: I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football

I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football – Essien

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award