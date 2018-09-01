Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes

news

Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal but was later sent off as Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare, and the concession of a VAR-awarded penalty, to win 4-2 at Nimes on Saturday.

Neymar and Angel di Maria, the latter direct from a corner, had PSG two goals up at the Stade des Costieres, only for their newly-promoted opponents to haul themselves back level heading into the final 20 minutes.

But Mbappe struck in the 77th minute, his fourth goal in three appearances since winning the World Cup with France, to break Nimes hearts before Edinson Cavani completed the scoring in injury time.

However, there was still time for Mbappe to be sent off right at the death following a clash with Teji Savanier, who also saw red, in a remarkable finish to the game.

PSG have now won all four Ligue 1 games this season under their new German coach Thomas Tuchel. They are three points clear of surprise package Dijon, who can join them at the summit if they beat Caen later.