Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes


Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes

Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal but was later sent off as Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare, and the concession of a VAR-awarded penalty, to win 4-2 at Nimes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's third goal before he saw red play

Kylian Mbappe scored PSG's third goal before he saw red

(AFP)

Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal but was later sent off as Paris Saint-Germain survived a major scare, and the concession of a VAR-awarded penalty, to win 4-2 at Nimes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Neymar and Angel di Maria, the latter direct from a corner, had PSG two goals up at the Stade des Costieres, only for their newly-promoted opponents to haul themselves level heading into the final 20 minutes.

But Mbappe struck in the 77th minute, his fourth goal in three appearances since winning the World Cup, to break Nimes hearts before Edinson Cavani completed the scoring in injury time.

However, there was still time for Mbappe to be sent off right at the death following a clash with Teji Savanier, who was also dismissed, in a remarkable finish to the game.

PSG have now won all four Ligue 1 games this season under new German coach Thomas Tuchel. They are three points clear of Dijon, whose own perfect start to the season ended with a 2-0 home defeat against Caen.

"It was a great victory. The atmosphere here in Nimes is crazy. The pitch was terrible," Tuchel told beIN Sports.

Mbappe risks a lengthy ban after his red card, but he insisted he had no regrets.

"If I had to do it again, I would and I would apologise to all the supporters and to everyone," Mbappe said, claiming the initial challenge by Savanier "doesn't belong on a football field".

PSG, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League group stage, had been busy in the transfer market before the European window closed on Friday night, completing the surprise signing of Cameroon forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

The 29-year-old joined on a free transfer after leaving English second-tier club Stoke City, and agreed a two-year deal to follow Spanish left-back Juan Bernat, signed from Bayern Munich.

Neither player featured here, however, and Tuchel's other summer recruits, Gianluigi Buffon and German defender Thilo Kehrer, started on the bench.

Kylian Mbappe leaps over a Teji Savanier tackle but both players were later sent off play

Kylian Mbappe leaps over a Teji Savanier tackle but both players were later sent off

(AFP)

Nimes, the former club of Eric Cantona and Laurent Blanc, are back in the top flight this season after a 25-year absence and stunned near-neighbours Marseille in their last home outing.

Four in four for Neymar

However, PSG looked to be on course for a comfortable victory after Thomas Meunier played a one-two with Mbappe before crossing low for Neymar to score in the 36th minute.

It was a fourth of the season for the Brazilian, and was followed before the interval by Di Maria netting direct from a corner, curled in from the right and helped on its way by the Nimes goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.

Nicknamed the "Crocodiles", Nimes bit back after the restart as substitute Antonin Bobichon sent a first-time shot high into the top corner in the 63rd minute, and they were level soon after.

Thiago Silva's clumsy, late challenge on Theo Valls was not initially spotted by referee Jerome Brisard but he gave a penalty after consulting with the Video Assistant Referee, new in Ligue 1 this season.

Savanier scored from the spot, and Nimes nearly went in front when Sofiane Alakouch struck the top of the bar.

With PSG on the ropes, Mbappe rescued them 13 minutes from time as he controlled Presnel Kimpembe's long ball forward and blasted home on the volley.

All that was missing was a goal from the other member of Tuchel's all-star front line and Cavani duly delivered at the death as he converted from a Julian Draxler assist.

Mbappe marred his and his team's afternoon, though, when he violently shoved Savanier to the floor in anger at a foul by the Nimes player, as both teams ended the game with 10 men.

The 19-year-old, who could previously do no wrong this summer, will now definitely miss PSG's next Ligue 1 game against Saint-Etienne.

Monaco host Marseille on Sunday, while Lyon were beaten 1-0 at home by Patrick Vieira's Nice on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce
Football: Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv Football Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv
Football: Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League Football Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League
Football: Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone Football Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut
Football: Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout Football Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
5 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet
10 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Sarri insists more to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe hurdles a challenge from Teji Savanier in PSG's win at Nimes -- both players were sent off after clashing late on
Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red card
Jumping for joy: Kyle Walker score a stunning second goal for Manchester City
Football Liverpool, Chelsea remain perfect, City maintain chase
Match winner: Kyle Walker's first goal for three years gave Manchester City a 2-1 win over Newcastle
Football Walker winner allows City to celebrate decade of Abu Dhabi glory