Medeama midfielder Justice Blay ruled out for 3 months

The Tarkwa based club announced that the influential player suffered a fractured fibula in their league game against Legon Cities yesterday.
Latest Ghanaian Football News
Medeama midfielder Justice Blay is set to miss the remaining fixtures of the Ghana Premier League after being ruled out for 3 months due to injury.
Blay was stretched off just before the half after he received a savage tackle from Legon Cities' defender Joseph Adjei.
In a post on social media, Medeama said the injury will rule him out for 2-3 months.
