Medeama midfielder Justice Blay ruled out for 3 months

Medeama midfielder Justice Blay is set to miss the remaining fixtures of the Ghana Premier League after being ruled out for 3 months due to injury.

The Tarkwa based club announced that the influential player suffered a fractured fibula in their league game against Legon Cities yesterday.

Blay was stretched off just before the half after he received a savage tackle from Legon Cities' defender Joseph Adjei.

In a post on social media, Medeama said the injury will rule him out for 2-3 months.

