Medeama sacks David Duncan after just 4 months in charge

"Medeama Sporting Club and Head Coach David Duncan today parted company on mutual ground, a club statement on Thursday read.

"Duncan joined the Mauve and Yellow in September 2022, signing a one-year contract.

"However, circumstances mean both parties have reached an agreement to go separate ways after four months.

"The experienced gaffer supervised five Ghana Premier League matches during his tenure.

On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavour.

"There will be no further comment."

Duncan was appointed back in September 2022 to replace current assistant coach Umar Rabi.