Striker Kalibo Toussaint scored four goals, Isaac Agyenim Boateng grabbed a hat-trick as well as another hat-trick from Abdul Basit Adam, with Kotoko target Justice Blay and youngster Ebenezer Ackhabi registering a brace each.

READ MORE: Kudus Mohammed ruled out for the rest of the year

Former Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah, Agyei Boakye, Kwadwo Asamoah and Mark Abila also recorded a goal each to complete the wallop.

The Tarkwa lads have lined-up series of friendlies to take shape ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Medeama host Great Olympics in the season's opener at the Akoon Park on November 15, 2020.

Medeama until they suffered points deduction in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which was cancelled were sitting at the summit of the league ladder after matchday 15.

The Yew and Mauves side are yet to win the Ghana Premier League, despite having won the FA Cup on two occasions -2013 and 2015.