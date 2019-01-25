Kevin-Prince Boateng’s move from Sassuolo to Barcelona has dominated the news this week.

The Ghanaian striker made a shocking January transfer move to Barcelona at age 31 as a back-up for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.

The man who made this historic transfer possible is none other than 28-year-old Edoardo Crnjar.

At 28, Edwardo Crnjar is one of the most powerful men in the European transfer market but he has had an unusual transition from selling cars to mediating perhaps the biggest player transfer of 2019.

Earlier this week, Edoardo Crnjar nicknamed the "Baby Agent" because of his youth mediated a sensational the six-month loan deal for his long-time client Kevin-Prince Boateng from Italian Serie A minnows Sassuolo to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Edoardo has in the past represented footballers such as Samuel Eto'O, Boateng, Alberto Aquilani, Loic Remy, Mubarak Wakaso and Inter star Kwadwo Asamoah he worked at a car dealership which belonged to his ex-girlfriend's father in Milan.

He has since represented other Ghanaian players including Mubarak Wakaso and Kwadow Asamoah.

"I am the first fan of my players and my footballers are my first fans," he said.

"Without the help of my players, I would not be here, it's my players who have made me their representative, not the other way around, Muntari or Boateng made it very easy for me, they opened many doors for me, we have a relationship that goes beyond For example, I am Boateng's best man and his son's best man".