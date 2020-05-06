READ MORE: Ghana should forget about winning a cup unless…- Asamoah Gyan

Samuel Kwasi Fabin hails from Elmina in the Central Region but was born in Tarkwa and grew up in Kumasi. He had his primary and middle school at Education at Bantama Presbyterian School and St. Cyprians Boys School in Kumasi. He was an all-rounder during his school days playing football, basketball, volleyball and hockey. His talent was spotted at a very young age and even played hockey up to the national level. His football talent landed him in Techiman where he formerly played for the defunct Holy Stars (then 1st Division side) and Eleven Wonders.

Samuel Fabin played with the likes of Emmanuel Armah (Senegal), Ntow Gyan and others. However, Academic pursuit wouldn’t allow him to play to the top level as he abandoned his love for football for education. He enrolled at the Winneba Specialist Training College to read Diploma in Physical Education and Sports in 1984. While there, he featured in games for the school team at GUSA Games. At Winneba, he developed an interest in coaching after meeting his idols, coach Sam Ardey, Jones Attuquayefio, Jim Amoah, Oko Aryee and a few more. He led Obuasi Secondary Technical School to win the Ashanti School Soccer Competition, which was for the first time won by a school outside Kumasi. Samuel Fabin proceeded to the University again to upgrade himself in 1994 where he pursued a Degree in Health Physical Education Recreation, Management and Psychology.

At Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS), Samuel Fabin nurtured the likes of Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, Kwadwo Poku, Stephen Oduro, Lawrence Kianya, and William Thompson and led the school to win Inter the schools games and the National Milo Tournament for several successive years. His exploits at OKESS won him a lot of admirers and suitors and one of them was Asante Kotoko. He was appointed as coach of the Kotoko youth team in 1992. Samuel Fabin nurtured players like Francis Akwafo, Alex Asamoah, Osei Kwadwo and Eric Nii Baah over a 3-year stint with the youth side. Not long after, he caught the eye of the leadership of Asante Kotoko and got appointed by management as Assistant Coach to Ernst Middendorp and Hans Dieter Smith. He went into full-time coaching in 2005, having signed his first professional contract with former Ghana Premier League side Berekum Arsenal as the Head Coach.

EDUCATION

University Of Education, Winneba - Oct. 1994-June 1996 Special Training College Winneba - Sept. 1984-June 1987 Wesley College Kumasi - Sept. 1979-June 1981 Ebenezer Secondary School Accra - Sept. 1973-June 1977 St Cyprians Anglican Boys School Kumasi - Sept. 1971 – June 1973 Bantama Presby Primary School Kumasi - Sept. 1965-June 1971

ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL QUALIFICATION

BSc. Ed Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports - June 1996 Diploma Hypers - June 1987 Teacher’s Certificate “A” Physical Education - June 1981 GCE O’ Level - June 1977

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT/COURSES ATTENDED

Coaching Attachment, Fc Copenhagen - June 2016 Coaching Attachment Man City F/C Uk. - Sept. 2013 Caf “License “A” Coaching Course Prampram - Aug. 2012 Caf License “B” Coaching Course Prampram - Aug. 2010 Elite Fifa Coaching Course Prampram - Aug. 2008 Caf License “C’ Coaching Course Prampram - June 2006 Intermediate Coaching Course Kumasi - June 2003 GFA Year Development Course Kumasi - June 2002

TEAMS COACHED

Head Coach Aduana Stars – 2020 (till date) Head Coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko - 2018 -2019 Head Coach Inter Allies F/C - 2014-2015 Head Coach Accra Hearts of Oak - 2010-2011 Head Coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko - 2009 -2010 Head Coach Kpando Hearts of Lions - 2002-2009 Head Coach Berekum Arsenal - 2005-2007 Asst. Coach Kumasi Asante Kotoko - 2002-2005 Head Coach Youth Team Asante Kotoko - 1999-2002

NATIONAL

Head Coach – Black Meteors (U-23) – 2020 (till date) Head Coach Uganda U-17 And U-20 - 2019 Head Coach U17 Black Starlet - 2011-2017

COACHING ACHIEVEMENTS

Quarterfinal U-17 World Cup Sept. 2017 Silver Medalist Afcon U-17 Gabon May 2017 Gold Medalist Four-Nation U-17 Tournament Namibia - April 2016 Gold Medalist Four-Nation U-17 Tournament Namibia - April 2014 Qualifying Wassaman United to the Premier League - June 2011 Winner Top 4 (Hearts Of Oak) - June 2010 Winner Top 4 (Heart Of Lions) - June 2009 Best Coach Of The Year (Ghana) - June 2009 Winner Swag Cup (Hearts Of Lions) - Aug. 2009 Silver Medalist Confederation Cup Africa (Kotoko) - Jan. 2005 Six Times Winner Inter-Schools Milo Competition - 1998-2004