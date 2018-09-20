news

Former CEO of Airtel Ghana, Lucy Quist, is one of two females named on Ghana’s Normalisation Committee set up by FIFA to see to the administration of football in the country.

In fact, Lucy Quist is arguably the most powerful woman in Ghana football currently, as she serves as Vice President to Dr. Kofi Amoah on the Committee.

The other members of the Normalisation Committee are a former Kotoko Board member Dua Adonten and a Board member of the Attorney General's Department - Legal Aid Scheme, Naa Odofoley Nortey.

However, the spotlight for this piece will be put on Lucy Quist and her accomplishments which have gotten her this far.

Madam Quist is a well-known personality in the telecommunication industry and became the first woman to lead a multinational telecom company (Airtel) after being appointed its CEO in April 2014.

At Airtel, she supported the establishment of the Airtel Rising Stars competition in a bid to unearth talents across the country.

The 44-year-old is also the founder of Quist Blue Diamond - a company that leverages technology, engineering, data science to transform business models – and currently serves as the President of the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Ghana.

Madam Quist was born in the UK but had her Secondary School education at the Wesley Girl’s High School in Cape Coast.

She continued at the University of East London, where she graduated with first-class honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

In the early stages of her career, she worked as an Electrical and Electronic Engineer at Ford Motor Company, progressing to Chartered Engineer (IET), UK.

Before entering the telecommunications industry, Madam Quist served as change manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Her career in the industry saw her first work at the business development, sales & distribution, and marketingdepartment of Millicom International Cellular (MIC).

She later joined Vodafone Ghana as Head of Strategy & Planning, before being appointed CEO of Airtel.

Madam Quist has won numerous honours including CSR CEO of the year 2015, Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA), Telecom CEO of the Year (GITTA Awards 2016) and Excellence in Corporate Responsibility (Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2016).

