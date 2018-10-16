Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester United

Well-placed sources believe Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's family is worth around $1.5trillion
The 33-year-old prince is a multi-billionaire worth £850bn and also owns the world's most expensive home in the world.
Apart from being a rich man and a prince, Mohammad Bin Salman is also a close pal to some of the world's richest leaders such as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.
Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is the son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He is married to Sarah Bint Mashhoor and have four children.