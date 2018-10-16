Meet the 33-year-old prince who wants to buy Manchester United

news

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on October 15 showed interest buying Premier League side, Manchester United from the Glazer’s family.

The 33-year-old prince is a multi-billionaire worth £850bn and also owns the world's most expensive home in the world.

Apart from being a rich man and a prince, Mohammad Bin Salman is also a close pal to some of the world's richest leaders such as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

READ ALSO: 4 players Mourinho may want to sign in January

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is the son of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He is married to Sarah Bint Mashhoor and have four children.