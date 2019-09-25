Members of the Committee were sworn in after a meeting which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday, September 19.

The chairman of the Committee is lawyer Mr Frank Davies Esq. with corporate governance consultant and legal practitioner Mrs Marian Barnor and lawyer Emmanuel Darkwah as members.

Other members are Mr.Reginald Laryea, a Marketing and Business Executive and Mr Richard Akpokavie, a sports Administrator and legal practitioner.

The Committee will soon communicate the time and venue for vetting to respective candidates.

The GFA election is slated for October 25.