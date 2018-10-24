These are the clubs to face off in this year’s CAF Champions League final

news

Al Ahly and Esperance on Tuesday managed to book their place in the final of the CAF Champions League.

Record eight-time African champions Al-Ahly eliminated ES Setif to set up a Caf Champions League final date with Esperance

Although Al Ahly lost the second leg 2-1, they skipped through to the final 3-2 on aggregate due to a 2-0 win in the first leg.

In the game after a goalless first half, Walid Soliman broke the deadlock to give Al-Ahly the lead with a crucial away goal, as he continued with his fine semifinal form, having been on target again in the first leg.

But Setif tried to claw their way back into the match with goals inside five minutes from Mohamed Bakir and substitute Houssam Ghacha.

Meanwhile Esperance also secured a 4-2 win over Angolan giants Primiero Agosto to reach the final 4-3 on aggregate.

The final will be played on the 2 and 9 November, with Al Ahly hosting Esperance in the first leg.