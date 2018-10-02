Meet the woman who accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

news

American elementary school teacher Kathryn Mayorga has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.

In 2009 Ms Mayorga who was 25 years at the time was a rising model and was working for Rain nightclub, inside the Palms Casino Resort and met Cristiano Ronaldo in the venue’s VIP area.

Kathryn Mayorga has just quit her job as an elementary school teacher and has gone into hiding.

Ms Mayorga last week accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape and her lawyers have sued the Juventus star over the incident that took place in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 according to the 34-year-old.

She has alleged that Cristiano paid £287,000 to stop her pursuing criminal charges and also a non-disclosure papers to gag her.

However, says she is now coming forward after seeing sex abuse victims tell their stories as part of the #MeToo movement.

She told Der Spiegel she has suffered clinical depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder following the alleged rape.