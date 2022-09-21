The 28-year-old Dutch forward arrived Barcelona in 2021 and seems to be loving life at Camp Nou, regardless of all the controversies that have surrounded the club since his transfer.
Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay
Like Jules Kounde, Depay is the latest Barcelona player to admit the club was never broke to the point of owing player wages.
Depay has recently explained that he understands that the Barça entity will try to balance its accounts this summer because "Barça is a business, like any other club and the numbers are important".
The Netherlands international reviewed an interview last Tuesday, making it clear that, despite the situation of economic difficulty that Barcelona has experienced until the sale of its assets, he has always received his salary.
In addition, Depay also says he was sympathetic to the club trying to balance its books this summer with the departure of players.
"As a player, you don't always know exactly what's going on inside the club. Barça is a business, like any other club. The numbers are important and the interests are big. What I know is that I was always paid my salary... Yes, Frenkie too," he was quoted to have said as per a report from Mundo Deportivo.
Reports had emerged two months ago that one of the reasons Barcelona had issues offloading his Dutch teammate Frenkie de Jong was because the Catalans were still owing the midfielder around £17m in salaries.
However, Depay has now dismissed such reports, claiming that De Jong was also never owed his weekly dues.
Depay himself has not had it easy since the start of the year with Barcelona having fallen down the pecking order in Xavi's side and seen his number 9 jersey number withdrawn from him in favour of Robert Lewandowski.
But the Netherlands star declared that he has found in a friend in his Barca teammate and compatriot Frenkie de Jong .
"Frenkie de Jong has become a good friend in the last year and a half. We eat together regularly, we go to each other's houses, sometimes we do fun things together. Of course we talk to each other about our respective situations at the club," Depay admitted.,
The Dutch duo will return to action this week when they face their club teammate Robert Lewandowski's Poland on Thursday in the UEFA Nations League.