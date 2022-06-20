RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Memphis Depay: Barcelona star refurbishes Cape Coast School for Deaf and Blind

Emmanuel Ayamga

Barcelona superstar Memphis Depay has refurbished the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region.

The footballer refurbished the washroom facilities for the school and also donated sporting equipment and other items to the kids.

Depay touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra last Wednesday and was given a great reception.

The 28-year-old seemed very excited by the reception he got and even joined the dancers to also show off some dancing skills.

The Netherlands international later paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

He also graced the Madina Astroturf park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

Depay has also been undertaking numerous projects in Ghana and has often supported the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

The winger later moved to Lyon after an unsuccessful spell with the Red Devils and currently plies his trade at Barcelona.

He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family here.

The Dutchman is currently the deputy captain of the Netherlands and has been one of the Oranje’s best players in the last few years.

On Tuesday, Depay once again stole the show after scoring a last-minute winner as Louis van Gaal’s side beat Wales 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League.

Barely 48 hours after starring for the Netherlands, Depay has arrived in Ghana for holidays.

Emmanuel Ayamga

