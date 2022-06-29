Memphis Depay links up with musician Davido after holidaying in Ghana

In his latest post on Twitter, though, the Barcelona superstar shared photos of himself connecting with Davido.

The pair appear to have met at an event organised by PUMA, with the footballer presenting a signed Barcelona jersey to the “Stand Strong” hit maker.

“Ghana-Nigeria. Real link up! #africa #PumaFam,” Depay wrote on Twitter, accompanied by photos with Davido.

The former Manchester United forward had a great time in Ghana last week and met with a number of important personalities.

He paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and also met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

He also graced the Madina Astroturf Park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

The 28-year-old connected with several local footballers during the kick-about in Madina and also met with former Inter Milan star midfielder Muntari.

Depay has also been undertaking numerous projects in Ghana and has often supported the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region.

While in Ghana, he refurbished the washroom facilities of the school and also donated sporting equipment and other items to the kids.

In a post on Twitter, Barcelona praised their player for his works, while citing his spread of love in Ghana.