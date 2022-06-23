Depay returned to Ghana last Wednesday and was given a great reception upon touching down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
‘I now know who I represent’ – Depay pleased to discover grandfather’s ties to Asantehene
Barcelona star Memphis Depay has expressed his delight after finding out that his grandfather was very close to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The Netherlands international later paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and also met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.
He also graced the Madina Astroturf park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.
Depay rounded up his visit with a courtesy call the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
In a post on Twitter after meeting Otumfuo, the footballer said he got to know that his grandfather was close to the Royal head.
He also revealed that he now knows where he belongs, adding that it means everything to him to connect with his roots.
“Paid homage to King Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II in Kumasi. Found out that the Royal Majesty was very close with my grandfather. So finding out where I belong means everything to me and from now forward I know who I represent,” Depay wrote.
On his part, Otumfuo said: “Your grandpa was someone that I cherished. All his children, I also know them all. So coming back here reminds me of when he was alive and the relationship I had with him.
“And so his children also still have connections to me because of that relationship I had with him. You coming back affirms to me that I nearly lost my grandson but he’s back now. And, therefore, you belong here.”
Depay was born to a Ghanaian father Dennis Depay and Dutch mother Cora Schensema in the city of Moordrecht.
More from category
-
Super Cup: Kotoko to face winners of FA Cup on September 4
-
"He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic
-
Abedi Pele 3rd on Kwabena Agyapong’s list of Ghana’s greatest footballers of all time