‘I now know who I represent’ – Depay pleased to discover grandfather’s ties to Asantehene

The Netherlands international later paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House and also met with Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko.

He also graced the Madina Astroturf park with Quincy Promes to play football against a Mohammed Salisu-led select side.

Depay rounded up his visit with a courtesy call the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a post on Twitter after meeting Otumfuo, the footballer said he got to know that his grandfather was close to the Royal head.

He also revealed that he now knows where he belongs, adding that it means everything to him to connect with his roots.

“Paid homage to King Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II in Kumasi. Found out that the Royal Majesty was very close with my grandfather. So finding out where I belong means everything to me and from now forward I know who I represent,” Depay wrote.

On his part, Otumfuo said: “Your grandpa was someone that I cherished. All his children, I also know them all. So coming back here reminds me of when he was alive and the relationship I had with him.

“And so his children also still have connections to me because of that relationship I had with him. You coming back affirms to me that I nearly lost my grandson but he’s back now. And, therefore, you belong here.”