Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Tosin Abayomi

FIFA decided that Messi was better than Mbappe at the World Cup.

Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions after a 4-2 victory on penalties against France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

In what is arguably the best World Cup final ever was a battle between Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Messi scored two, and Mbappe had a hattrick to light up the world in an extraordinary final match. Both players were tied on goals coming into teh final.

Mbappe with three goals in the final won the golden boot award edging Messi who had seven goals.

Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Mbappe fires a majestic equaliser for France against Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

The other major individual award of the tournament were won by Argentina players.

Messi beat Mbappe to win the golden ball award. This is the second time he would win the best player award, his first was at the 2014 edition.

At age 35 he also surpassed Luka Modric of Croatia as the oldest player to win the award.

The other major individual award of the tournament was won by Argentina.

Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez received the Young Player of the tournament award ahead of England's Jude Bellingham.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez won the goalkeeper of the tournament. He beat Hugo Lloris and Croatia's Dominik Livaković to the award.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi
