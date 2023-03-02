ADVERTISEMENT
Messi buys gold iPhone 14s for Argentina’s entire World Cup-winning squad

Emmanuel Ayamga

Lionel Messi has bought gold iPhones for each player and staff of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning team.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is said to have spent close to £175,000 to order the gold personalised iPhones for the squad.

Messi teamed up with IDESIGN GOLD to reward his teammates and coaching staff for their conquering exploits in Qatar last year.

The iPhones are plated with 24-carat gold, while each player’s name and shirt number are also customised on it.

The CEO of iDesign Gold, Ben Lyons, said Messi asked him to deliver something special to his teammates after their World Cup triumph.

“Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final,” he told The Sun.

“He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names, and he loved the idea.”

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup last December.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

On Monday, Messi also emerged as the best men’s player of the year after polling the majority of the votes at The Best FIFA Football Awards gala.

With 52 votes, he beat off competition from PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who polled 44 and 34 votes, respectively.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
