‘Messi gave me waist pains; I look forward to facing Ronaldo at World Cup’ – Gideon Mensah

The Bordeaux left-back helped the Black Stars to keep a clean sheet in Kumasi, before holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify on away goals.

Pulse Ghana

The 23-year-old says he is looking forward to playing at the World Cup and relishes facing the best players in the world.

In an interview with Joy Sports Owuraku Ampofo, the defender hilariously revealed how he had waist pains after facing Messi and PSG earlier this season.

“When I played against Messi it was difficult because he is something else. He [Messi] gave me pain in my waist after one turn in Paris but I am waiting to see what Ronaldo will try and do to me. Maybe it could be what I will do to Ronaldo instead, I will make sure I make him [Ronaldo] run,” he said.

With Ghana paired in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, Mensah said he is looking forward to testing his wits against Ronaldo.