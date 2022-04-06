‘Messi gave me waist pains; I look forward to facing Ronaldo at World Cup’ – Gideon Mensah

Mensah was a key figure in Ghana’s journey to the World Cup, having played 180 minutes in the two-legged playoffs against Nigeria.
Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has revealed that he had waist pains when he faced Lionel Messi, but he’s looking forward to facing Cristiano Ronaldo too at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Bordeaux left-back helped the Black Stars to keep a clean sheet in Kumasi, before holding the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify on away goals.
The 23-year-old says he is looking forward to playing at the World Cup and relishes facing the best players in the world.
In an interview with Joy Sports Owuraku Ampofo, the defender hilariously revealed how he had waist pains after facing Messi and PSG earlier this season.
“When I played against Messi it was difficult because he is something else. He [Messi] gave me pain in my waist after one turn in Paris but I am waiting to see what Ronaldo will try and do to me. Maybe it could be what I will do to Ronaldo instead, I will make sure I make him [Ronaldo] run,” he said.
With Ghana paired in Group H of the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, Mensah said he is looking forward to testing his wits against Ronaldo.
“Facing Ronaldo is something I look forward to. I didn’t meet him at the club side but now I have to chance to meet him in the World Cup which is the highest stage. I know I will have to do my thing and defend him [Ronaldo] so I make it look like this is a game for me,” he added.
