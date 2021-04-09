Messi happy again but Barca wonder if this Clasico will be his last

But if this is to be his last Clasico, 16 years after his first, 44 games that have included 26 goals and two hat-tricks, Messi might see it now as an extra season well spent, the sense of deflation and bitterness gone, and his own place in the revival secure.

"There is only one person who can decide his future and it is him," Koeman said in February. "I would like him to stay for many more years and I just try to make sure he is happy, like he is at the moment."

Whatever the result, Atletico will have the chance to go back to the top of the table on Sunday when they play Real Betis.

But they will have to do it without their two star players, Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente, who are both suspended. Sevilla in fourth, play away at Celta Vigo on Monday.

