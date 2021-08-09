RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Messi is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi’ – Essien wants Argentina star to make U-turn

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien says he “can’t believe” that Lionel Messi has parted ways with Barcelona.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been at the club since his childhood, having spent close to two decades at the Camp Nou.

Messi and Essien faced each other several times in the UEFA Champions League during matches between Chelsea and Barcelona.

twitter.com

The Ghanaian believes the Argentina captain personifies everything the club stands for, adding that he wished Messi stayed.

“I am not a @FCBarcelona fan but I still can't believe Leo will leave Barca, Leo is Barca and Barca is Leo. I hope there will be a u-turn somehow,” Essien tweeted.

Messi threatened to leave before the start of the 2020-21 season after growing tired of the club’s lack of ambition.

While he later rescinded his decision and stayed, Barcelona announced on Thursday that the playmaker has left the club as a free agent.

www.instagram.com

In a statement, the club said it reached an agreement with the player but the signing “cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).”

Meanwhile, Messi has said his goodbyes to the club and its fans after holding an emotional press conference on Sunday.

In a separate Instagram post, he wrote: “I would have liked to leave in another way, although I suppose that a farewell can never be something nice.

“I would have loved to continue here, I did everything with that objective and in the end it did not happen. I only have words of thanks for all those who have accompanied me in so many years at the club.

“And for our fans, that they gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, also giving everything for this shirt. I’m leaving but it’s not goodbye, just see you later. Visca Barça !!!”

Essien sings Mavado's song: 'I am a Survivor'

Reports in Europe suggest Messi is heading to the Ligue 1, where he’d sign a two-year deal with PSG.

