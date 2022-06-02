Messi magic inspires Argentina to Finalissima glory after comfortable win over Italy

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was at his playmaking best as he inspired Lionel Scaloni's side to another global success.

Messi assisted the opening goal scored by Lautaro Martinez, who opened the floodgates just before the half-hour mark at Wembley for Argentina.

The Inter Milan man, Martinez, then turned provider for Angel di Maria to double the lead for La Albiceleste with a ridiculous chip in first-half stoppage time.

Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala came off the bench to seal the win with Argentina's third of the evening, assisted by Messi, in the second half to wrap up a convincing win.

With the victory, Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 32 matches in all competitions, a streak that stretches to July 2019, when they last lost a game.

La Albiceleste have also now gone five matches without defeat to Italy, who came into the game on Wednesday unbeaten in 19 matches outside their home country.

Captain fantastic Messi shines brightest to lift another title at Wembley

It's no coincidence that Messi put in a man of the match performance against the European champions at Wembley.

This was the venue where a young Messi led Spanish giants FC Barcelona to Champions League glory over a decade ago against another European giant Manchester United.

In what was Argentina's first European opposition in almost three years, Messi led by example and provided his side with the foundation on which their victory over the European champions was built.

Messi created the most chances (6), made the most key passes (4), completed the most dribbles (4) and picked up two assists

Speaking moments after the game, the 35-year-old said Italy was not easy meat but they proved to be the ultimate test on a night he describes as "beautiful".

"Today was a nice test because Italy are a great team. We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions. It was a beautiful final, full of Argentinians. What we experienced here was beautiful."