ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Joba Ogunwale

The PSG star cemented his status as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) after winning the World Cup, but more is still to come from him.

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)
Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Lionel Messi has clarified his Argentina future after leading La Albiscelste to their third World Cup. Messi was the star as Argentina edged out France on penalties in a thrilling World Cup final played in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Barcelona star scored twice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before scoring another in extra time.

Argentina appeared to be cruising after they took a two-goal lead, but Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the tie to extra time.

Messi thought he had secured the victory for Lionel Scaloni's men, but Mbappe's penalty sent the clash to penalties.

Nonetheless, Messi and Argentina were not to be denied, as France missed two while Argentina scored all four to win their third world title.

It was a crowning moment for Messi, who had dreamt of winning the World Cup all his life. Following his World Cup victory, Messi's international future was in doubt as there were suggestions that he could retire.

The 35-year-old had also hinted before that the final would be his final World Cup match for Argentina. However, Messi has now clarified his future, saying he wants to continue playing for Argentina for as long as possible.

Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now
Messi says he is not ready to quit Argentina now AFP

"No, I am NOT going to retire from international football. I want to continue playing as a World Cup champion with the Argentina shirt," Messi told TYC Sports when asked if he would retire after winning the World Cup.

It remains to be seen how long Messi will continue with Argentina, but the PSG star is unlikely to play in another World Cup as he will be 39 when the next edition comes up in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

  • Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

    Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

  • Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

    Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michael Essien: I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football

I’m the only retired player who can still play professional football – Essien

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

‘I turned down PSG to stay at Hearts, Barnieh shouldn’t rush’ – Prince Tagoe

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts must allow ungrateful Afriyie Barnieh to go

‘If Barnieh wants to be ungrateful, Hearts must let him go’ – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe