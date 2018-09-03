Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award


Football Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award

Lionel Messi was left off the shortlist for the FIFA's men's player of the year award on Monday as his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo was named alongside Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi was snubbed by the FIFA men's player of the year award shortlist, which included old rival Cristiano Ronaldo play

Lionel Messi was snubbed by the FIFA men's player of the year award shortlist, which included old rival Cristiano Ronaldo

(AFP)

Lionel Messi was left off the shortlist for the FIFA's men's player of the year award on Monday as his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo was named alongside Luka Modric and Mohamed Salah.

Messi has dominated the award along with Ronaldo over the past decade, but the Barcelona star has been omitted from the contenders list for the first time since 2006.

After featuring in the top three for 11 straight years, Messi was overlooked when the list was announced by football's world governing body on Monday.

The 31-year-old Argentine was runner-up for the prestigious prize in 2007 and 2008 before winning it for the first of five times in 2009.

Messi and Ronaldo, the world's two best players, have been engaged in a fascinating duel for the sport's top individual and club honours for over a decade.

Between them, Messi and Ronaldo have won the Champions League nine times and have a combined 14 domestic league titles.

Now Messi's absence from the shortlist opens the way for Ronaldo, also a five-time winner of the award, to move ahead in their personal battle.

Portugal forward Ronaldo lifted a fourth Champions League title in five years in May before joining Italian champions Juventus in July.

The 33-year-old won the player of the year crown in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Joining Ronaldo on the shortlist is his former Real team-mate Modric, who enjoyed a superb season for club and country.

As well as his influential displays in Real's Champions League triumph, the Croatia midfielder was the key man for his country as they reached their first World Cup final, finishing as runners-up to France.

Liverpool and Egypt forward Salah has also impeccable credentials as a potential winner of the award.

Salah enjoyed a record-breaking first season with Liverpool as his goals propelled Jurgen Klopp's to the Champions League final and set a host of individual club landmarks.

France's World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic and Zinedine Zidane were nominated as the finalists for FIFA's coach of the year award.

Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup as player and coach play

Didier Deschamps has won the World Cup as player and coach

(AFP)

Deschamps became just the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach with victory over Dalic's Croatia in Russia while Zidane led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League win in May before stepping down.

The best goalkeeper prize is to be contested by Tottenham and France's Hugo Lloris, Denmark and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel and Belgium and Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The 10 nominees for the Puskas Award of best goal include Real forward Gareth Bale's overhead kick in the Champions League final against Liverpool and Ronaldo's bicycle kick against Juventus, scored while he was still with Real.

There was some consolation for Messi as his World Cup goal against Nigeria made the list.

Norway and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Marozsan of Germany and Lyon, and five-time winner Marta, of Brazil and Orlando Pride, were shortlisted for the women's prize.

The award ceremony takes place on September 24 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
The Best: Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years The Best Lionel Messi misses out on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist for the first time in 12 years
Football: Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract Football Hanover's Weydandt continues fairytale rise with first pro contract
Football: Mourinho unfazed by pressure insists Matic Football Mourinho unfazed by pressure insists Matic
Football: Mancini wants more Italians playing regular, top-flight football Football Mancini wants more Italians playing regular, top-flight football
CAF Confederation Cup: We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the scoring- Aduana Stars CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the scoring- Aduana Stars

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke...bullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to...bullet
7 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
8 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
9 Super Clash Gyamfi, Owusu fire Kotoko to win over Hearts...bullet
10 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Hugo Lloris was at France's Clairefontaine base on Monday to have his thigh injury assessed
Football Injured Lloris ruled out of France matches
Sadio Mane is the joint-leading scorer in the Premier League with four goals in as many matches
Football African players in Europe: scorer Mane upstages Salah
Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training
Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh passes away during training
Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness (L) is angry with PSG's negotiating tactics
Football Furious Bayern Munich president slams PSG director Henrique