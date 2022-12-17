COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

Argentina vs France - The Narratives

Whether or not you care about Argentina or France, it is very likely that you have an opinion on who the best footballer on the planet is. For over a decade, it has been a straight choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but these days, there is a certain Kylian Mbappe who believes his time has come.

Realistically, Messi and Mbappe will be front and centre of this showpiece. Take these two out of their respective national teams and there is little else as far as a compelling narrative.

Argentina are set up perfectly to provide the platform for Messi to deliver and the French team moves according to the pace of Mbappe.

A legacy defining moment for Messi

Messi has been outstanding at this World Cup. He has produced varied moments of magic including the impeccable finishes that crushed Mexico and Australia, the pass of the tournament to Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands, and rolling back the years to destroy Josko Gvardiol.

AFP

It is incredible that after all he has accomplished, certain people still doubt him. As far as legacy-defining moments go, nothing will be a bigger stamp on his legacy than a World Cup triumph.

A World Cup pantheon moment for Mbappe

Mbappe was a World Cup winner before he turned 20 and was pivotal to the success that France enjoyed. He is already one of the best footballers on the planet. A second World Cup trophy by 24 would really put him up there with some of the greatest players ever.

AFP

He was one of the best players at the 2018 World Cup but this time he has been the best player on a France team that has not always been convincing. An injury-struck France were forced to recalibrate and, were it not for Mbappe, his goals, and involvement in several more, they would have faltered along the way.