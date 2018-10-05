news

Lionel Messi has been named as the UEFA Player of the Week for matchday two despite being snubbed in the team of the week at Wembley

The 31-year old beat off competition from Neymar, Edin Dzeko and Paolo Dyballa to be named as the UEFA Champions League team of the week for matchday two.

Lionel Messi put up a spectacular display as scored twice to inspire Manchester United to a 2-4 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Messi was not included in the team of the week for match day two, failing to earn a place in the attacking third of the team.

Neymar, Edin Dzeko and Paolo Dyballa who scored three goals each for their respective clubs were picked to be in attack, leaving Lionel Messi no place in the team of the week.

It would be recalled that Lionel Messi was handed the Player of the Week on matchday one of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.