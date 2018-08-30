Mesut Ozil's claims of racism 'exaggerated'

news

Coach of the German national team Joachim Low has described as exaggerated Mezut Ozil’s claims of racism.

According to him, the Arsenal star may have overblown the extent of whatever experience he had with persons within or without the national team.

Ozil has been in the news in recent weeks after he announced that he has resigned from international duty over a lack of respect.

Before the World Cup, the 29-year-old had been criticised after being photographed alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan with then Germany team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

The former Real Madrid star was subsequently scapegoated following Germany’s poor showing in Russia, which led to a group stage exit.

In a letter, Ozil bemoaned that he had been treated unfairly and accused certain elements in German football of racism.

However, speaking on the subject, Low said Ozil may have exaggerated his claims, insisting he is not aware of any racism in the German national team.

"His claims of racism are exaggerated," Low said, as quoted by Goal.com.

"Within my team during my time here, there has been not even a hint of racism."

Explaining further, he said: "My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup. This issue also cost us energy because it was always there.

"It is of course no excuse for our performance. That was not the reason.

"The player has not called me. In the past that was the case when players retired [from the national team].

"Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."