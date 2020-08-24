The 24 year old found the back of the net on the wrong side of the pitch in the 80th minute of the game.

That cost dearly to his Czech Republic side who lost the game 2-1 to Union Beroun.

Toman opened the scoring in the 14th minute for Union Beroun but Kruta equalised six minutes later. Amaglo, however, gave Beroun the lead and the match winner in the 80th minute after a miscalculated kick in his penalty area.

Despite the defeat, Amaglo still put in a good show with his defensive skills and superlative tackles.

Amaglo joined Jindrichuv Hradec in April this year from Ghana Division One Club, Young Wise FC.

The midfield maestro operates under the management of PKAD Sports Limited, a football management agency for professional footballers.