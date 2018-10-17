Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Ballack wants Germany coach Löw sacked

The former Germany captain, believes the DFB's decision to keep Löw as national team coach after the World Cup.

  • Published:
play

Michael Ballack has criticized Germany coach Joachim Löw, saying he is 'surprised' he still has his job.

The former Germany captain told DW that by staying on, Löw had not acted in a 'professional enough' manner.

Germany legend Michael Ballack has said he expected the DFB (German Football Association) to show Joachim Löw the door after he oversaw their worst World Cup campaign since 1938.

"I was surprised as well as many other people that he kept his job," Ballack told DW. "For a long time he worked with the team and sometimes you should say that things don't work anymore when you're so long with a certain team.

"As an outsider, I wished for German football that Löw had gone out on top, because when you have talented players you shouldn't talk about other things, which was the case before the World Cup."

The former Germany captain, who won 98 caps during a distinguished 11-year international career, believes the DFB's decisions have not been properly examined and that the organization needs reform to increase accountability.

"You must pay attention to the result you achieved," Ballack, 42, said. "The World Cup was a huge disappointment and there were reasons for that. You should analyze it, really, and not just say 'we will analyze that' when you have already made the decision to keep the coach. That's not a real analysis.

"There should not just be one person who is making these decisions. There should be more people in the German federation and a better structure," Ballack said.

"I think they can improve this for sure. But this has nothing to do with the performance on the pitch. That's an excuse for players sometimes, but we shouldn't forget these things.

