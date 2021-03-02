The former Chelsea and Real Madrid star took to Instagram on Monday to add his voice to the fast-trending controversial topic.

Essien leapt to the defence of the LGBT community in Ghana, saying the country must support equality.

In a post on Instagram, Essien called for more support for gays and lesbians in Ghana, insisting they must be heard.

Michael Essien's Instagram post

“We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequalityGH,” he wrote.

However, the ex-Chelsea star, however, later deleted the post after coming in for criticism from a section of Ghanaians.

Some of his followers expressed their disappointment in him, while others vowed to unfollow him altogether.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo boldly proclaimed that same-sex marriage will never be legalised under his tenure.

Speaking at St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, the President said he won't legalize same-sex marriage in the country.

"For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service last Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.