Michael Essien explains why he has not retired yet

news

Ghana international Michael Essien has opened up on why he has not yet retired from football despite being unattached for close to a year now.

The former Chelsea midfielder insists he still loves football and that the sport motivates him not to call time on his career.

READ ALSO: Friendly: Here is the ticket prices for Black Stars clash against Kotoko

Many of Essien’s former club and international teammates have already retired, with John Terry being the latest announce his bow out.

Speaking to The Sun in the wake of the defender’s retirement, Essien said he will not follow Terry’s path into retirement.

According to him, he loves football too much and is looking forward to playing for some more years before hanging his boots.

He, however, admitted that he does not know what he will do next should he finally retire from football.

"Why haven’t I retired? I love this game too much. It gets to a point that the older you get the more you enjoy the game," the Ghanaian said.

"There’s no pressure on you. You want to go out there and enjoy yourself. I’m still thinking about what I can do when I hang up my shoes. And I really don’t know what to do."

READ ALSO: Chelsea: Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry

He added: "If something comes up, then I’ll be interested. Then I’ll think about what I can do next. I still want to stay football and find out what I can do.

"John Terry is a leader, one of the best I’ve played under. He knows what to say at the right time. If he decides to be a manager, he’ll be a good one."

Essien officially announced his retirement from international football in July 2018, but has been a free agent since partying ways with Indonesian club Persib Bandung in March.