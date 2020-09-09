The Danish side announced the appointment of Michael Essien as one of the first team assistant coaches.

Essien who joined FC Nordsjælland from FC Sabail in the Azerbaijan topflight league as player-coach has expressed his delight for joining the technical team of the Danish outfit.

“I am delighted to have joined FC Nordsjaelland coaching staff as part of my development towards my full coaching license."

"I will also be assisting the players on and off the pitch as part of my role,” Essien wrote on Twitter.

Essien visited Nordsjaelland on the invitation of the club President Tom Veron last month to study how things are done in the club and agreed on terms with them.

However, the club confirmed Michael Essien's appointment on 9th September 2020.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder would thus be part of the coaching team in an assistant role at the same time, he would participate in the training sessions to implement the exercises in the best possible way and be able to contribute with new input to the coaching team's evaluations.

Michael Essien will start work 11th September, 2020.

Essien is currently taking the final stages of acquiring his coaching badges with the English FA.

Michael Essien’s appointment at Nordsjaelland is part of the process to attain his coaching badges.

He is the second former Ghana international after Laryea Kingston to land a coaching role at the club.

Laryea Kingston is the coach of FC Nordsjælland U-19 team.

Meanwhile, in the first-team, he is the second Ghanaian as former Asante Kotoko coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani is the assistant coach.