The 40-year-old joined other football legends to play in a Team Shevchenko vs Team Zinchenko game at Stamford Bridge.
Michael Essien makes return to Chelsea to help raise funds for Ukrainian schools
Chelsea legend Michael Essien made a return to the club’s home ground for Game4Ukraine, a charity match to raise funds for schools in Ukraine in the wake of the war against Russia.
Before the game, Essien had posted on social media about his excitement to meet some of his former teammates and opponents.
“Excited to meet up with some ex-teammates and other legends at Stamford Bridge on Aug 5th for Game4Ukraine. You can get tickets now at game4ukraine.com,” he wrote on Instagram.
The former Ghana international went on to make a cameo appearance as the game ended 2-2 after goals from Mark Noble and Darijo Srna were cancelled out by strikes from Clarence Seedorf and William Gallas.
Essien spent seven years at Chelsea, helping the club to win multiple Premier League titles as well as the UEFA Champions League.
He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to prise him away from Lyon in 2005.
Meanwhile, Essien recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.
The former Ghana international immediately undertook coaching badges after he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.
