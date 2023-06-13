Michael Essien picks Paul Scholes as toughest player he’s faced

His trophy-laden stint at the Stamford Bridge saw him play against some of the world’s best players, both in England and across Europe.

AFP

The Ghanaian crossed paths with Scholes several times in the Premier League due to Manchester United’s rivalry with Chelsea, with both again facing off in the final of the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naming the toughest player he’s ever faced, Essien picked the ginger former England midfielder, but also cited Steven Gerrard, Xavi and Andres Iniesta as notable mentions.

ece-auto-gen

"The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career,” Essien told Goal Africa.

“I mean it's difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, and a lot of them, and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

Essien recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

ADVERTISEMENT