Michael Essien picks Paul Scholes as toughest player he’s faced

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien says Paul Scholes is the toughest player he faced during his career.

Essien spent seven years at Chelsea, helping the club to win multiple Premier League titles as well as the UEFA Champions League

His trophy-laden stint at the Stamford Bridge saw him play against some of the world’s best players, both in England and across Europe.

The Ghanaian crossed paths with Scholes several times in the Premier League due to Manchester United’s rivalry with Chelsea, with both again facing off in the final of the 2008 UEFA Champions League.

Naming the toughest player he’s ever faced, Essien picked the ginger former England midfielder, but also cited Steven Gerrard, Xavi and Andres Iniesta as notable mentions.

"The best player I have ever faced, I mean I have faced a lot of good players in my career,” Essien told Goal Africa.

“I mean it's difficult to tell. I faced the likes of Xavi, Iniesta, and a lot of them, and Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

Essien recently completed his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

The former Ghana international immediately undertook coaching badges after he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

Emmanuel Ayamga
