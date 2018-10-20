Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante

Defensive midfielder Jorginho followed manager Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in the summer.

  Published:
play Kante has been deployed in a more advanced rival since Jorginho joined the club (Image: GETTY)

Chelsea legend Michael Essien thinks the arrival of Jorginho in the summer has helped N’Golo Kante become an even better player.

play Michael Essien thinks Jorginho's arrival at Stamford Bridge has helped N'Golo Kante (Image: GETTY)

 

His arrival has seen Kante deployed in a more advanced role than he is used to.

It has already paid dividends, with Kante scoring as many Premier League goals (one) this season as he did in the whole of the last campaign.

He's playing on the right and he's getting in the box quite often, which last season he didn't because he had to stay and protect the back four.

play Jorginho attempted a Premier League-record 180 passes against West Ham (Image: GETTY)

 

"Now that Jorginho is there, he's given him more freedom to go forward which is good for him. He can score a few goals hopefully!"

Jorginho has become the pass master of the Premier League.

The Italian attempted a record 180 passes in the Blue’s 0-0 draw with West Ham at the London stadium in September.

And Essien, who made 256 appearances for Chelsea, thinks he has been a wonderful edition to the English game.

"He's such a good player and he really knows the manager well,: he added,

“When you know the manager, it makes things easier for you.

"He's such a clever boy, and clever player. Everyone can see that. He's enjoying his football."

Essien was as also asked about Sarri’s instant impact on the club and praised the attacking 4-3-3 formation he has installed at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are unbeaten using that system this season and only off top spot in the Premier League in goal difference.

“You can see he's a good manager,” Essien said. “The team is playing well so there's no need to change the system.

"It [the 4-3-3] is one of his best systems and they are very good at it."

