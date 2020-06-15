The controversial pastor said he had dreams of becoming a footballer, but had to turn to pastoral works after God came calling.

A few weeks ago, former Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Oduro recounted how good a footballer Bishop Daniel Obinim was, during their youthful years.

Bishop Obinim during his football-playing years

According to him, Obinim was a better footballer than himself (Oduro), adding that it is surprising that he did not nurture a career in football.

In a recent sermon, Bishop Obinim confirmed Oduro’s claims, saying: “I used to be a very good footballer. I played with Stephen Oduro, Michael Essien and Samuel Osei Kuffour.

“I started playing football with them at Alhaji Grunsah’s place. I stopped playing football when I had the message that I’d be a man of God.”

Essien, Kuffour and Oduro have all had successful careers in football and won many titles in the process.

Meanwhile, Bishop Obinim is currently the founder and head pastor of the International Godsway Church.