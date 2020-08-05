The tragedy in the Lebanese capital has led to a dozen deaths, while thousands have also sustained injuries.

Footages from the unfortunate incident show smoke billowing from a fire, then a mushroom cloud following the blast at the city's port.

AFP

Reports suggest hospitals in the Asian country are getting overwhelmed with the number of bodies being brought in for treatment.

Meanwhile, the blast has also destroyed many buildings in Beirut, with several cars also wrecked.

Essien joined other African football stars to seek support for the victims of the explosions in the Lebanese capital.

In an Instagram post, the former Chelsea midfielder shared a photo of the Lebanese flag, accompanied by the message: “We pray for Lebanon."