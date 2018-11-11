Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Essien watches Chelsea vs Everton game from the stands

The former Chelsea midfielder was at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to watch his former side Chelsea take on Everton in the English Premier League.

play

The midfield general was a cult hero for the Blues during his seven-year stint.

Essien is currently without a club after parting ways with Greek side Panathinaikos.

The Ghanaian international sat next to former teammate Michael Ballack in the stands in to watch Mauricio Sarri's side.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's was the hero and earned Everton a 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The stalemate left Chelsea two points behind Liverpool, who beat Fulham earlier on Sunday, with Manchester City having a chance to pull clear of the Blues against Manchester United later in the day.

 

