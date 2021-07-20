Kamaldeen Sulemana: Michael Essien’s message to teenage sensation after Stade Rennes move

The 19-year-old moved from Nordsjaelland to Rennes on Friday, July 16, 2021, after completing his medical earlier in the day.

According to the French portal GFFN, the deal is worth €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses).

Essien, currently a coach at Nordsjaelland and having managed Kamaldeen for a brief period, has wished the teenage sensation well in his new adventure.

In a post on Instagram, the former Chelsea star shared a photo with the newly-signed Rennes winger, accompanied by an upbeat message.

“Wishing you all the best Kamaldeen Sulemana in your new club Stade Rennes. Good luck,” Essien wrote.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen’s move to Rennes has seen him overtake compatriot and former Nordsjaelland teammate Mohammed Kudus, who joined Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam for a €15 million fee last summer, as the most expensive Ghanaian teenager.

He has also overtaken Nigeria’s John Mikel Obi, who once held the record as the most expensive teenager on the continent.

A teenage Mikel joined Premier League Chelsea from Lyn in June 2006 in a deal that was worth £16 million (€18.6 million).