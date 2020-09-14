Paintsil explained that Michael Essien is a reserved person and such people usually succeed in coaching.

The former Chelsea midfielder landed his first coaching job last week at FC FC Nordsjælland when he was appointed as one of the assistant coaches of the first team of the Danish outfit.

John Paintsil has said that he is hopeful that Michael Essien will be successful as a coach

"Michael will do this job easily, sometimes players who have played to the highest level easily become good coaches, look at Frank Lampard, Scott Parker and others. Essien does not talk too much and those people when they enter coaching they do it perfectly," Paintsil said on Max FM's SportsBiz.

There over nine Ghanaian players on their books with former Kotoko coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani in their coaching ranks.

Michael Essien had an illustrious career with Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, etc and the Black Stars,